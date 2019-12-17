Kajal to get wax statue at Singapore museum, fans stoked

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress-model Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday tweeted that her wax statue would be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Singapore next year, making her Twitter fans congratulate her.

Kajal also took to Instagram to share the news.

Kajal wrote on @MsKajalAggarwal: "Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

"On February 5, 2020 , I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, staya"

The post got 225 retweets and 2.3K likes.

Bollywood actor-producer Suniel Shetty wrote on @SunielVShetty: "Congratulations." One fan posted pictures of Prabhas and Kajal and wrote: "Her name is finally in the list with the legend. First South Indian actress to have a wax statue..." One fan gushed: "Wooow... Now that's called Mitravinda... the beautiful princess." International Indian Film Academy Awards wrote on @IIFA: "All smiles as the gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal is all set to get her wax statue unveiled at #MadameTussaudsSG!" Kajal, who made Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in blockbuster 'Singham', has joined the list of popular Tollywood celebrities like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu whose statues have been put in Madame Tussauds. tsb/saurav/rt