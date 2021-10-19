'Kala Namak' as 'prasad' for guests at Kushinagar airport inauguration

Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) All important guests, including Ambassadors of various countries, Sri Lankan president, 25 representatives and 100 Buddha Bhikshu (pilgrims) who will attend the inauguration of Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday (October 20), will be given packets of 'Kala Namak' rice as 'prasad'.

The 'prasad' will be distributed by the Participatory Rural Development Foundation (PDRF) with the consent of the administration.

Ram Chet Chaudhary, chairman of PDRF, said, "Siddharth Nagar district is related to Lord Buddha's birth place area and Kala Namak rice of the district is known for its taste, aroma and nutritional properties.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has ensured global recognition for the rice by making it ODOP of Siddharth Nagar. When the gift of Kala Namak rice will be distributed among the Buddha followers and VVIP guests its global branding will be strengthened."

Chaudhary said, "The prasad will be given on 'Purnima' (full moon) which is important for Sanatan and Buddha religion followers from spiritual and religious point of view. It is believed that Lord Buddha broke his fast by consuming kheer of Kala Namak rice at the bank of Hiranyavati river and also distributed it among his disciples. Lord Buddha advised farmers to grow Kala Namak rice.

However, over the years the farming of the rice decreased to less than 10,000 hectares, but now with the efforts of the state government it has increased to more than 50,000 hectares, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared Kala Namak rice as ODOP for Siddharth Nagar and the state government is also making a common facility centre with Rs 12 crore.

--IANS

amita/dpb