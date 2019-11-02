Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner installs rainwater harvesting facility at his residence

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Rahul Pandve has installed a rainwater harvesting facility at his official residence with his own money as a step to promote conservation of water.



He said the step will help replenish ground water.

"We have fitted a tank underground. Two thousand litres of water can be stored in this through rainwater harvesting and we will save water at the source," Pandve told ANI.

"I did this as there is a danger of water scarcity in the future," he added.

Pandve was posted at Kalaburagi in February and took the step after learning about water scarcity in summers. (ANI)

