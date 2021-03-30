Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): In a humanitarian move, Kalaburagi City Corporation has installed "water points" in gardens for birds as the weather is getting hotter.



"Rising temperatures in the city have caused a shortage of water for birds to drink. That is why Kalaburagi City Corporation has taken a small initiative where we have made water points for birds in gardens where birds frequent," Snehal Lokhande, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner, said.

"We'll also install water points at bus and railway stations for people to get free water so they can relieve their thirst during this summer season," Lokhande added.

This move by the city corporation has come amidst the shooting temperatures in the city. (ANI)

