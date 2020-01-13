Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road in Delhi to remain closed for traffic

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for people coming from Noida advising them to take the DND Flyway or Akshardham road to commute to Delhi.

The advisory was issued as road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.



The road has been closed for almost a month due to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and National Register of Citizens demonstrations in Shaheen Bagh here. (ANI)

