Kalinga Literary Festival institutes annual book awards

An international jury has been instituted to nominate and finalize these awardees. The awardees will be chosen keeping in mind their contribution to their specific language and genre, as well as the contemporary appeal and relevance of their work.

The KLF Book Awards have been instituted to recognize and celebrate prolific and inspiring writers, poets.

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has instituted the annual book awards from this year to recognise brilliant literary work at different levels.

KLF Founder and President Rashmi Ranjan Parida highlighted the need to focus on literature especially on history, Indic Literature, music, dance, and spiritual literature.

He expressed happiness on the huge positive response that the last seven editions of the KLF has received from audiences across India and the world.

The KLF Book Awards, established by in 2020, has been a novel way to acknowledge and honour, recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers

The objective has been to build future literary legends. The KLF Book Awards will be given every year during the annual festival.

The prestigious awards will be conferred for fiction, non-fiction and business books published during the year.

Excellence in literature fields is required to be acknowledged and duly awarded so as to encourage great literary tradition and good work in the future. Many institutions in India have set up several awards but KLF has changed the Literary landscape in by forming different layers of selection and a high profile selection committee to choose the best perform-ers in their chosen fields.

"KLF is scripting a new chapter with the Book Awards; this will be certainly very helpful to the Indian publishing industry, the authors and all stakeholders. We look forward to reviewing, recognising and awarding the most deserving titles," said Ashutosh Kumar Thakur, Adviser and Curator, KLF.

For the last eight years the KLF has set a national benchmark in literary festivals. Every year more than 400 celebrities from the worlds of literature, cinema, media and politics assembled in the temple city of Odisha to join the festival.

KLF has emerged as one of the leading literary platforms in India, attracting both experienced and young literateurs.

Bigger than ever before, the eight edition of the festival will bring nationally and internationally acclaimed names on one platform to discuss, debate and explore commonalities in the diverse voices in literature, justice, equality, equity and humanity.

--IANS

san/ksk/