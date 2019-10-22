Kalki Bhagwan's son appears before IT dept in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Wellness Guru Kalki Bhagwan's son Krishna and his wife Preetha appeared before investigation wing of Income Tax Department here on Tuesday, a day after a huge amount of unaccounted money was seized during a search conducted on properties.



Income Tax Department had on Monday seized Rs 44 crore cash, 90 kgs of gold, USD worth Rs 20 crore during a search on properties of Krishna's company 'White Lotus' in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chittoor, and Kuppam.

Cash receipt for Rs 409 crore, undisclosed bank accounts worth Rs 115 crore, foreign investments through hawala worth Rs 85 crore and 90 kgs of gold. The total seizure value stands at Rs 105 crore.

Evidence of undeclared foreign assets was also seized during the raid. The search was coordinated by 300 officials in 40 locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chittoor and Kuppam. (ANI)

