Kalraj Mishra is new governor of Rajasthan, Arif Mohd Khan gets Kerala

Kalraj Mishra has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh to Rajasthan, where he replaces Kalyan Singh as the new Governor. Bandaru Dattatreya replaces Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra shunting out Vidyasagar Rao.

In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan replaces P. Sathasivam as the new Governor.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been made the new governor of Telangana replacing E.S.L. Narasimhan. <br> <br>The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.