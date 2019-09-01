Kalraj Mishra transferred from HP, appointed Governor of Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra was on Sunday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The President of India is pleased to announce that Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Rajasthan."



The appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office.

BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya replaces Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.

While senior BJP leader Mishra will replace Kalyan Singh from Rajasthan.

The 78-year-old leader Mishra had resigned from the Narendra Modi led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP's unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.

Mishra remained a tall figure in Uttar Pradesh politics. He was the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, besides having been a Member of Parliament, both of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

