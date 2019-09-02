Kalyan first Rajasthan governor in 52 yrs to complete term

Since independence, only three other governors have completed their tenure in the state. Raj Pramukh Sawai Mansingh served as governor from March 30, 1949 to October 31, 1956; Gurumukh Nihal Singh from November 1, 1956 to April 15, 1962; and Sampoornanand from April 16, 1962 to April 15, 1967.

Sampoornanand was the last state governor to achieve the distinction.

Since then, around 40 governors were appointed, but none could complete their five-year term. Seventeen were brought in from different states and were assigned the charge for a short term. Some were transferred, while some others resigned due to government change at the Centre. Four governors died while in office.

Thus a jinx -- that Rajasthan governors cannot complete their tenure -- came into being. After 52 years, Kalyan Singh has managed to break the jinx.