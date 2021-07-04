Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow hospital, CM Yogi inquires about health condition

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital.



As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Singh first became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. (ANI)

