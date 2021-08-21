Kalyan Singh had a magical connect with masses: President

The President said, "As the Chief Minister of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption."

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had a magical connect with the masses, President Ram Nath Kovind said following the demise of the BJP stalwart after prolonged illness on Saturday night.

Kovid also said that Singh dignified the offices he held.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure in Lucknow at the age of 89. The two-term Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also served as the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Since July 4, he had been undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, "He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers."

Condoling the demise of Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "With the passing away of Kalyan Singh ji, we have lost an eminent personality who left an indelible mark at the national level with his political acumen, administrative experience and development oriented approach."

Birla also said that Singh was dedicated to the upliftment of the underprivileged and the welfare of all sections of the society.

"As the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he gave new impetus to the development of the state. Both the states of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh also benefited from his long experience during his stints as the Governor of these states. His death comes as an end of an era in politics," he said.

--IANS

sk/arm