Kalyan Singh should be made chairman of Ram Mandir trust, says BJP MLA

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi on Friday demanded that former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh should be made the chairman of the trust which would be constituted for construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Babuji (Kalyan Singh) should be made the chairman of Ram Mandir trust. During Ram Mandir movement, Babuji was not after Chief Minister's chair. There is no better-skilled administrator than him. He is the Hindu Hriday Samrat. If he is made chairman, it will be respected to the feelings of people. Babuji has played a major role in the movement," Lodhi, who is a lawmaker from Sayna told ANI.Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992.The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute case in November last year.In its unanimous verdict, the apex court ruled that the disputed property will be managed in Lord Ram's name by a temple trust that will be set up by the central government within three months.The Home Ministry earlier this week designated an additional secretary-level officer to deal with all Ayodhya matters and related court judgments. (ANI)