Kalyan Singh's ashes immersed in Ganga at UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Aug 27 (IANS) The ashes of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were immersed in the Ganga river at Bansi Ghat in Narora area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

The rituals were performed by the late leader's son Rajvir Singh and grandson Sandeep Singh on Friday afternoon. A team of priests chanted mantras while the family participated in the puja.