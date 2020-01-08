Kama Ayurveda: Wellness has a new address!

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANSlife) Kama Ayurveda has launched a first of its kind experience centre, Kama Ayurveda Experiences, for those who take wellness seriously. The leading Ayurveda beauty brand opened an immersive space to help one relax, rejuvenate and revitalize.

The centre will bring the science of healing and 5,000 years of Ayurvedic wisdom via ayurvedic consultations for beauty by physical treatments, for both men & women, across all ages. Ahead of the launch of Kama Ayurveda Experiences on 8th January, 2020 IANSlife spole to Vivek Sahni, CEO of Kama Ayurveda to get more details.

Being a leader in the segment so you feel its about time Kama Ayurveda launched its experience centre?

Sahni: After establishing itself as the leading Ayurvedic beauty brand known for its authentic, effective and time-tested formulae, Kama Ayurveda Experiences was the natural progression of the brand narrative. This centre is an opportunity for our discerning customers to experience the efficacy of our products, administered by trained therapists in a calm and soothing environment.

With so many wellness/beauty centres how do you think you'll make a mark?

Sahni: Kama Ayurveda Experiences is a centre that will allow customers to understand the brand ethos in the form of physical treatments. What separates it from other wellness/beauty centres is the fact that in addition to providing treatments that have long term results and benefits, this first of its kind centre is backed by a brand that is known for its authenticity and transparency.

Further, as the centre will use products from within Kama Ayurveda's existing product range, our consumers will instantly be able to identify the efficacy of the treatment.

Beauty is a billion-dollar industry but with sustainability and slow-beauty taking the lead, do you think you have an edge?

Sahni: The ayurvedic beauty industry has made it to the billion-dollar mark because the consumer is understanding the importance the efficacy of authentic ayurvedic products. It is this very awareness that has led the industry to look at more sustainable, slow means of procuring beauty.

Kama Ayurveda is proud of its authentic, time tested and effective products. In addition to this, the brand proudly has multiple accreditations including being animal cruelty free certified by PETA, to justify its effective treatments.

Inspired by the doctrines of Ayurveda, the spa has six faces and hair rituals that include Brightening and Deep Cleansing Treatment (Gauri), Age Repairing and Revitalizing Treatment (Navya), Glowing & Youthful Skin Treatment (Yuva), Radiance and Glowing Skin Treatment (Ujjwala), Kama's Deep Cleansing and Brightening Treatment for Men (Rudra), and Bringadi Anti-hairfall and Retexturizing Treatment (Keshkriti). The centre also has two express rituals- The Ayurvedic Foot Massage (Padabhyanga) and The Relaxing Head & Neck Massage (Shirabhyanga).

Store address: NH 8, Ambience Island, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Store timings: 10:30am-9:30pm

