Kama Ayurveda makes shopping more fun

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANSlife) India's homegrown label Kama Ayurveda is a hot favorite when it comes to beauty buys. The brand recently entered into the Digital Gift Voucher space with GyFTR (Vouchagram).

To leverage the E-gift voucher ecosystem of GyFTR.com, the association will help Kama Ayurveda garner more visibility in the end-consumer market by driving customer acquisition. The e-gift vouchers will range from values of INR 100 to INR 5000 and are redeemable at www.kamaayurveda.com and the brand's listed outlets across India. Unlike most brands these e-gift vouchers can be clubbed together, you can now redeem them on one bill and the vouchers can be also be clubbed with ongoing sale/offers. Now that's a great reason to shop.

The partnership will also give Kama Ayurveda access to a robust e-gifting ecosystem. GyFTR will manage the end-to-end execution, technology, and delivery for the beauty brand. It will also serve as a lucrative alternative sales channel for the brand, further accelerating business growth and augmenting revenue generation. "Kama Ayurveda has created its unique niche in India's booming wellness and beauty sector. While the brand has earned the loyalty of India's discerning beauty consumers since its launch in 2002, our long-term alliance with them will offer them an extensive partner ecosystem of leading online brand catalogs in India. This will further enable Kama Ayurveda to offer its beauty and personal care products to a wider audience base with a significant increase in transactions," Arvind Prabhakar, Co-Founder of Vouchagram India said. tb/lh/sj