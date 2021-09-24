Kamal Haasan asks party cadre to participate in gram sabhas

The actor turned politician urged the cadres that the gram sabhas are the basis of democratic process and that they must take part in them. Gram sabha, which was last held in the state on January 26, 2021 will be held on October 2 in all the districts except the nine where elections to rural local bodies are being held.

In a statement addressed to the cadres on Thursday, Kamal Haasan said that they should reiterate the importance of grama sabha meetings to the people and must encourage their participation.

He said that the ruling party and the opposition were trying to make sure that the grama sabhas are not held regularly. The actor, politician also said that the Covid-19 situation was a good excuse for the ruling class to not hold the sabha meetings. He said while election meetings and government swearing-in ceremonies were being held with public participation, the ruling party and the opposition ensured that grama sabhas were not held citing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that issues like degradation of the environment, Tasmac liquor shops and neglected water bodies must be raised in the grama sabhas.

Haasan said that the resolutions passed in the grama sabha meetings have high values and that the people must participate in large numbers.

He also insisted on the cadres that they must conduct a door to door awareness on the importance of grama sabhas and ensure participation of people in large numbers as the issues that are of importance to the day to day lives can be discussed.

--IANS

