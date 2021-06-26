Kamal Haasan don's double role in MNM

In a statement issued here, MNM said while interacting with the party officials Kamal Haasan said he would double-up as the party's General Secretary.

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced his decision to don a double role in the party hierarchy.

The MNM also announced appointment of two key political advisors, two Vice Presidents, three State Secretaries, an additional Central Governing Body Member and a Coordinator of the Narpani Iyakkam Wing.

The party also said more such appointments will be made in the days to come.

The newly appointed officials are Pala. Karuppiah - political advisor; Ponraj Vellaisamy - political advisor; A.G. Mourya, Vice President - Organisation; Thangavelu, Vice President - Implementation and Activation; Senthil Arumugam - State Secretary - Information Technology and Public Relations; Siva Elango - State Secretary - Organisation; Sarath Babu - State Secretary - Head Quarters; Sripriya Sethupathi - Member, Central Governing Body; and G. Nagarajan - Coordinator of Narpani Iyakkam Wing

Several high profile personalities had recently marched out of MNM faulting Kamal Haasan's leadership style and wrong poll strategies.

The first to quit the party was the long-timer Vice President Mahendran.

He was followed by former IAS officer and General Secretary Santhosh Babu, Padma Priya, MNM's State Secretary (Environment Wing) and businessman C.K. Kumaravel.

