Kamal Haasan drags PM Modi into banner controversy

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to denounce the banner culture. Kamal Haasan's appeal comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Madras High Court seeking permission to put up banners citing the meeting the PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram, later this month, reported news channel NDTV.

Addressing PM Modi on Twitter, Haasan said: "While Tamil Nadu and Tamilians are struggling to cope up with the loss of Subashree's death, the Tamil Nadu Government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners."

Honourable @PMOIndia While Thamizh Nadu and Thamizhians are struggling to cope up with the loss of Shubasri's death, the Thamizh Nadu Government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2019

“If you act as a pioneer in taking the first step to put an end to this haphazard banner culture, it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Thamizhians, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible,” Haasan added.

China President Xi Jinping will visit Mamallapuram near Chennai in the second week of October for the second informal summit with PM Modi to work out a road map for the bilateral ties for the next five years.

PM Modi will host Xi Jinping for two days - October 11 and 13 - in Mamallapuram. Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to Tamil Nadu, the state government's moved the Madras HC to erect banners. The move comes weeks after a 23-year-old techie died when an illegal hoarding fell on her while she was riding her two-wheeler on the road.

This move comes weeks after the death of 23-year-old techie Subashree, who was knocked down by an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary and hit by a water tanker. Last month, the court had held officials responsible for the loss of Subhashree's life for failing to remove those structures.

Following a direction by the court, Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin too appealed to party cadre to not erect banners, cut outs and hoardings.

Following a series of causalities, the Madras High Court has banned erection of banners and hoardings. Earlier, in 2017, another young techie Raghu, who had returned from the US, was killed in Coimbatore after his motorbike hit a giant arch put up by the AIADMK across the highway.