Kamal Haasan flays AIADMK over woman's death

In a video message and in a tweet, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan condoled technie R. Subasri's death, saying "murders" due to official negligence continue to happen in Tamil Nadu.

Subasri had fallen off her two-wheeler after being struck by a banner of the ruling party and was run over by a water tanker following her.

"We are not here just to convey condolence message, but also to stop it (official negligence)."

He said the "negligence" on part of the government should give way to showing concern for the people.

The MNM leader said AIADMK workers should know where to install banners.