Kamal Haasan loses in Coimbatore South to BJP's Srinivasan

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, Kamal Haasan lost the Coimbatore South seat by a margin of 1,500 votes against BJP women's wing national President, Vanathi Srinivasan.

Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar was relegated to the third position.

With the defeat of Kamal Haasan in his electoral debut, his MNM failed to open the account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.