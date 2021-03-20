Kamal Haasan on bed rest after leg pain during TN campaign

The development took place when an unidentified person allegedly stepped on the MNM leader's foot while he was out on a routine morning walk during which he interacted with locals.

Coimbatore: Popular southern superstar and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan's campaign trail hit a roadblock on Saturday when he developed pain in his right leg after concentrated canvassing in the Coimbatore South constituency over the past few days.

The thespian who is making his political debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is contesting from Coimbatore South assembly constituency, and is camping here.

People surround him during his morning walks and take selfies, shake hands and interact with him. It was during one such interaction that someone reportedly stepped on Kamal Haasan's foot.

Immediately after the incident, Kamal Haasan was taken to a local hospital where doctors took an X-ray of the injured leg. Party sources said that Kamal Haasan's condition is stable and he is currently taking rest.

In January this year, the 66-year-old actor had undergone surgical treatment for an infection in his right leg bone. With the same leg getting hurt on Saturday, the actor-politician was forced to curtail his campaign plans.

The party is preparing to reschedule their leader's public events in the city.