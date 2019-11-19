Kamal Haasan open for alliance with Rajinikanth for 'development of Tamil Nadu'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that if needed he and his friend of over four decades, southern superstar Rajinikanth can "come together for the development of Tamil Nadu".

"Our friendship is continuing for the last 44 years. If needed we can come together for the development of Tamil Nadu," Haasan said while speaking to reporters.



Similar views were also echoed by his long-time friend and colleague from the film fraternity, Rajinikanth who stated that he is ready to come together with Haasan for the benefit of people.

"For the benefit of the people if there is a situation to form an alliance with Kamal Haasan, we will definitely come together," Rajinikanth said.

Earlier on November 8, Hasan had said that he and Rajinikanth have differing political views, yet they will always respect each other.

"Both of us (Rajinikanth and Haasan), at a point in time, decided that we'll respect each other as we believed that the future was going to be good for both of us. Today, we continue to respect, criticize and endorse each other," Haasan said speaking at an event held at his production house in Chennai. (ANI)

