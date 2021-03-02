Kamal Haasan receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India[, March 2 (ANI): Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 years at Chennai on Tuesday.



"I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," Haasan tweeted in Tamil.

A host of big names have gotten themselves vaccinated ever since the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on Monday.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan received the first shot of the vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot. (ANI)

