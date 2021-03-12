Kamal Haasan to contest TN polls from Coimbatore South

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

This was announced by the MNM in a statement here.

This seat is a bone of contention between the AIADMK and the BJP with AIADMK cadres and leaders coming out in street against the seat being allocated to the BJP, which is likely to field its women's wing President, Vanathi Srinivasan, from there.