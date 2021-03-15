Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a man on Sunday night in Kancheepuram while he was returning to Chennai after an election campaign.

However, the actor-turned-politician did not suffer any injury in the incident.

The man was reportedly thrashed by MNM cadres and people, before being handed over to the police. "Haasan was not injured in the incident though his vehicle's windscreen was damaged. The man who attempted to attack Haasan was handed over to the police," MNM leader A G Mourya said.