Kamal Hassan congratulates MK Stalin for victory in Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.



"Heartfelt congratulations to the big success MK Stalin. You are taking charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. My congratulations to perform well and taking Tamil Nadu on the path of development," Haasan tweeted.

Kamal Hassan, the actor-turned-politician who was contesting from the Coimbatore (South) constituency, lost the seat in a close fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vanathi Srinivasan. The BJP candidate won with a margin of 1,540 votes. The DMK-led alliance scored an emphatic win in Tamil Nadu in the state assembly polls.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, DMK has already won 81 seats and is leading on 51 in the 234-member assembly.

AIADMK also won 35 seats and is leading on 34 while its ally BJP won three seats and is leading on a seat. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has won two seats and is leading on two others.

Congress, which is an ally of DMK has won 3 seats and is leading on 13 more. DMK's other allies CPI and CPI (M) have won one seat each and are leading on one seat each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has won three and is leading on one seat. (ANI)

