Kamal Hassan's MNM will not contest election from Vellore LS seat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will not contest polls from Vellore Lok Sabha, scheduled to be held on August 5.

Earlier, the EC announced the date of the bye-polls and the time for filing nominations for the candidates.

The notification for the August 5 election will be issued on July 11. The nomination process will begin the same day and the last date for filing papers is July 18.



The results for the same will be declared on August 9.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has announced DM Kathir Anand as its candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency against AC Shanmugam of President of New Justice Party.

The AIADMK has fielded AC Shanmugam as its alliance candidate from Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

Voting in the Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of the EC on April 16 after a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate in the state.

DMK and Congress-led United Progressive Alliance had managed to sweep the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year in Tamil Nadu with the UPA managing to win 37 seats in the state.

AIADMK managed to win just one seat while BJP could not open its account in the elections. (ANI)

