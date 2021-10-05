Kamal Nath again brokering peace between G-23, Gandhis

The sources said that Kamal Nath has met senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and discussed the intra-party issues and also noted the concerns raised by the group.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Almost a year after Kamal Nath had set up a meeting between the Gandhis and the G-23 group, he has been roped again for the same purpose, according to sources.

They also confirmed that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was first to reach Sibal's residence after the Congress workers protested and raised slogans.

The G-23 wants through consultation on key issues and prior discussions on the appointment on key posts apart from elections in the organisation, while the trigger this time is again the nominations in the Upper House as it was expected that Congress will demand a seat from the DMK and Azad will be sent to Rajya Sabha.

The G-23 is upset with the type of action and alleged that supporters of two Delhi leaders who are former MPs created ruckus at Sibal's residence while demanding that action should be taken against them to move forward.

According to the sources, Kamal Nath also met party interim president Sonia Gandhi to brief her about the talks though it was maintained that the meeting was state centric.

Although both the camps are tight lipped about the meeting, sources have said that some forward movement has taken place in the right direction. However a leader said that "this time we don't want hollow talks but concrete actions".

Kamal Nath alsp hinted that he has to do some other work in the party while replying to an allegation levelled by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

On the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress Deputy leader in the Upper House Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal said they "strongly condemned the repressive manhandling and detention" of the Congress general secretary and Deepender Hooda by the Uttar Pradesh police.

"Such repressive actions cannot suppress the voice of farmers and call for justice... Justice must prevail."

The forward movement is likely to take pace as the party decides to call a CWC meet and discuss all the issues.

The G-23 leaders said that they don't have any grudge against the Gandhis, but the coterie including the personal staff of Rahul Gandhi and few other leaders close to him who are calling the shots without any responsibility and losing polls after polls.

--IANS

miz/ksk/