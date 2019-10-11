Kamal Nath govt didn't waive farm loans: Scindia

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government has not waived loans of all farmers as it promised ahead of state polls, said senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The farm loans have not been waived in totality. Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived even when we had said that loan upto Rs 2 Lakh will be waived," said Scindia



"The loans should be waived completely," he added.

In August, in an open letter to farmers of the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that his government has waived the loan of 20 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 7,000 crore.

Ahead of the Assembly elections last December, the party president Rahul Gandhi had promised that if Congress was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans would be cancelled within 10 days of the new government taking over. (ANI)

