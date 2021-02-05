Kamal Nath meets Chouhan, discusses farm laws, farmers' stir

Bhopal, Feb 5 (IANS) Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence. During the meeting, they are believed to have discussed the new farm laws and the ongoing farmers' agitation.

According to Narendra Saluja, Kamal Nath's media coordinator, during the interaction, Nath and Chouhan discussed, the farmers' agitation, the three farm laws, development issues in the state and issues of residents' welfare, along with other issues.