Kamal Nath meets Modi, demands flood relief assistance

As many as 674 people have lost their lives due to rain and floods this year in the state, latest data released by the state government on Monday evening showed.

Along with the amount of devastation caused in Madhya Pradesh, the data also revealed that a primary loss of about Rs 12,000 crore was incurred by the state.

Around 1,888 animals died due to the heavy rain and deluge across the state.

While 1,18,386 buidings were damaged, some were completely destroyed and others suffered partial damage.

The livelihood of around 55,36,517 farmers has been hit due to excessive monsoon rain. So far, 60.47 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected. Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest - 1,203, mm - rainfall this year after 2013. Urad and soybean crops have suffered the most due to excessive showers and floods. The western part of the state has been the worst hit. A Madhya Pradesh government official had earlier told a Central team which went to the state to oversee the damage caused by the floods that they need Rs 11,906 crore for relief and rehabilitation work.