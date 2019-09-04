Kamal Nath should listen to both sides, resolve their differences: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Amid dissent voices within party unit in the state, Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that it is the responsibility of Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hear both sides and also asserted that no one should interfere with the government.

"After hard work of 15 years, Congress came to power in the state. There are differences and both sides should be heard. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to hear both sides and resolve their differences. The government should function on its own. No one should interfere with the government," he told reporters.Earlier, State Forest Minister Umang Singhar has written to top Congress leadership accusing senior party leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath government.In a letter written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singhar alleged the Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establishing himself as a "power centre"."I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre," he wrote.The minister further said: "He is continuously writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues and making it viral on social media. These letters often become an issue for the Opposition which tries to unsuccessfully take on the government."He alleged that Singh, a former chief minister, was interfering in the government functioning and was trying to run the government behind curtains.Singhar said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have also been saying that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh. (ANI)