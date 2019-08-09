Kamal Nath waives off tribals' debt on World Tribal Day

Apart from this, he promised to give tribals a debit card through which they can get up to Rs 10,000.

"Debt till August 15 taken by those living in tribal blocks will be waived off. This will be applicable to those families living in Scheduled Tribal areas. There will also be efforts to get back the jewellery and land. And, now whoever wants to lend a loan will have to take a moneylender's license," Kamal Nath said during a ceremony held at Polo Ground.

In addition to this, he said those born in a tribal family will get 50 quintals of grain and in case of a death, 100 quintals grain will be provided.

The Chief Minister also said that debit card will be given to tribals so that they don't have to borrow money. An amount of up to Rs 10,000 can be taken from that. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that the name of Tribal Affairs Department will be changed to Tribal Development Department. Notably, 89 blocks of 19 districts of the state are Scheduled Tribe areas where tribals reside.