Kamala Harris welcomes India's announcement on resumption of COVID-19 vaccine exports

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon be able to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines.



She also lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particular note and admiration that India is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today," Harris said.

Harris made the remarks during a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She termed India a very important partner to the US.

Early this year, India halted vaccine exports as coronavirus cases surged in the country.

Recently, the Indian government announced that the country will resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines in the October quarter, prioritising the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighbouring countries first as supplies rise.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held a first in-person meeting with the Indian origin US Vice President Harris.

"India is a very important partner to the US. We had COVID-19, the kind of crisis and importance of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region. On COVID-19, our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries," Harris said.

She recalled the US' assistance to India during the surge of COVID-19 in the country.

"When India experienced the surge of COVID in the country, the United States was proud to support India in its need and its responsibility to vaccinate its people," she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi highlighted that India and America are "natural partners", adding that the two countries share similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing.

"The vibrant and strong people-to-people connections between India and the US is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are praiseworthy," he added.

"Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden & your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," he added. (ANI)

