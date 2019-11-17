Kamat demands intervention of Pramod Sawant to resolve pending issue of striking lifeguards

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Sunday demanded an immediate intervention of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resolve the long-pending issue of striking lifeguards which has resulted in almost 14 deaths due to drowning in Goa.

Kamat in a statement demanded Chief Minister Sawant to call a meeting of the concerned officials and take necessary steps to enrol the lifeguards under its ambit.

In a statement, Kamat said that "It is shocking and sad that another tourist drowned today at Arambol. The government needs to be sensitive and take immediate steps to resolve the issue of lifeguards by accepting their demand and taking them under the ambit of the government.""I want to warn the government that if timely steps are not taken, the situation will lead to the drowning of the entire tourism industry, thus bringing a bad repute to the State as "Drowning Destination"," he added.Kamat further stated that the Goan lifeguards need to be given all help and assistance as they work tirelessly to save the lives of others. It is the duty of the government to ensure that no injustice is done to them."Tourism industry in Goa is already facing problems due to cancellation of various chartered flights, delay in allotment of shacks and overall economic slowdown. The government needs to boost up its efforts to ensure that tourism stakeholders are given maximum support and help to sustain the challenges," said Kamat. (ANI)