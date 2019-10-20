Kamlesh Tiwari murder : Blood stained knife recovered from hotel room where two suspects stayed in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Lucknow police have recovered a blood-stained knife from the hotel room where the two suspects allegedly involved in the assassination of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari purportedly stayed.

Earlier in the day, police claimed to have recovered a saffron-coloured garment and a blood-stained towel from the room. The recoveries were made after police received inputs about the duo, Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed, staying at Hotel Khalsa.

The room has been sealed and police have already claimed to have recovered the pistol used in the crime."The two suspects had registered as -- Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They came here on October 17 at 11:08 pm. At 10:38 am on October 18, they went out, returned at 1:21 pm and finally left the hotel at 1:37 pm. A saffron-coloured garment and a towel with bloodstains were found in the room," Lucknow Police said in a statement.On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow, the police had said.The Hindu outfit leader was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.Arvind Chaurasia, the manager of Hotel Khalsa, where the two suspects stayed, said he had informed police about the suspects after their footage was played on TV.The hotel manager while talking to ANI said, "On the morning of October 18, they got out of here and asked about the 'Mazar' of Hazrat Abbas. Both of them were in saffron clothes and had sweet boxes in their hands. Then enquired about Imambara. They went out and returned at 1.21 PM."The Hotel Manager said the duo two left the hotel soon after."When the two did not return we attempted to contact them on the number they registered but found that it was switched off. Their footage was being played on news channels. When we saw their ID, it was of Surat. Their room was opened and we saw their belongings and informed police," he said.Asked if some bloodstains appeared on their clothes when the two suspects returned to the hotel on October 18, the Hotel Manager replied in negative. He also said that the two suspects claimed they were here to meet some people.UP DGP OP Singh had on October 19 said that three persons were being held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder.The accused, who were arrested in Gujarat, were identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21).Meanwhile, another person was detained by Maharashtra ATS at Nagpur on Saturday.Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016. (ANI)