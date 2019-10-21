Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Fake social media account used by suspects to befriend victim

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) probing the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case has found that one of the key suspects involved in the murder case has created a fake identity to befriend the deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader through social media.

Local leader Jaimin Bapu has told Gujarat ATS that a man named Ashfaq created an account on Facebook with the fake name of Rohit Solanki in June this year to connect with the Hindu Samaj Party leader who was shot dead at his residence in the Naka area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday.He also said Kamlesh was scheduled to meet Rohit on October 18, the day when he was murdered.Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had also stated that accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.DGP Singh had said that the shooting of Tiwari was "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people".Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused - have been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. Later, an Ahmedabad court granted 72-hour transit remand to three accused in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari.The leader was stabbed and shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime.He was a former leader of Hindu Mahasabha. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate his murder. According to the police, the accused killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments made by him in a speech in 2015. (ANI)