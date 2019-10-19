Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Family demands NIA-led investigation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The family of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case.

"We want the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari, son of Kamlesh Tiwari told ANI here on Saturday.



Earlier today, three persons were detained in Gujarat by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari. They have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a threat to his life in 2016. (ANI)