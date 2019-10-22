Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Accused arrested from Nagpur brought to Lucknow, says SIT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, on Tuesday said that the fourth accused Sayyed Asim Ali arrested from Nagpur was brought to Lucknow and was also interrogated here.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had produced Ali in the murder case in a Nagpur court and obtained his transit remand, Maharashtra ATS had said.



In a press note, the SIT said that plenty of evidence related to the case have been collected and the statements of the accused have been recorded.

The SIT said that the evidence will be sent to the laboratory for examination.

As of now, at least 200 people have been questioned in connection with the case, the SIT further said.

The SIT said that different teams are working to nab the two absconding suspects.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh police also released the photographs of the two suspects Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

On Saturday, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused -- were arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly murdering Tiwari. (ANI)

