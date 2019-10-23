Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Court sends 3 accused to police custody for four days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A local court here on Tuesday sent three accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case to police custody for four days.

The police presented accused Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed Pathan before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court here.

Uttar Pradesh Police had taken the transit remand of these accused after they were arrested in Surat, Gujarat.



Earlier on Tuesday, two main accused in the case - Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow and succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

