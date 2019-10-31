Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Police make one more arrest from Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Bareilly.

The accused, identified as Kamran, aided the two accused Moinuddin and Ashfaq in committing the crime, the police said.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday.



Kamlesh was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.

A total of six persons have been arrested so far. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case. (ANI)

