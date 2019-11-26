Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of punishment on Nov 27

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) court also acquitted one person for lack of adequate evidence.



Accused Manseedh Muhamood, Swalif Mohammed, Rasheed Ali, NK Ramshad, P Safvan and Shajeer Manglserry were found guilty on several charges under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A total number of eight people were accused in the case, however, one person is absconding and is presumed to have died in Afghanistan.

The case pertains to a meeting which was held in October 2016 at Kanakamala village in Kannur to hatch a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks. (ANI)

