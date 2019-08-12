Kangra: Police recruitment racket busted, six arrested

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police busted a racket and arrested six persons for allegedly posing as local candidates in a police recruitment examination, held in Parol village of Kangra district on Sunday.

The accused belong to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The police is on the lookout to locate the prime conspirator.



According to the police, the state government has issued a direction to cancel the impugned examination and conduct a fresh one at the earliest. (ANI)

