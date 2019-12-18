Kanhaiya Kumar joins anti-CAA protests

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Former JNUSU president and student leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday reached the Jamia Millia Islamia University to address and express solidarity with the agitating students.

The university has been the epicentre of students agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act in recent days.

Kumar said that the act is "undemocratic" and called on the students to continue the stir against it. Kumar said, "The demonstration was not just a fight to protect a certain community but a fight to protect the entire country."

The controversial student leader who fought the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully on a CPI ticket also asked the students not to indulge in violence. "We must ensure we remain in our senses while trying to maintain the same level of energy," he said. Kumar is also expected to reach Jawaharlal Nehru University tonight to address the students there. rag/adr/bg