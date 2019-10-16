Kanhaiya Kumar's programme cancelled due to security reasons: Gulbarga University VC

Gulbarga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After Gulbarga University revoked permission to former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar to deliver a special lecture on the campus, the Vice-Chancellor of the university has clarified that she took the decision due to security reasons.



"We had concerns over the security of the campus, considering which, I took the decision to cancel the programme. There was no order from the Governor," Vice Chancellor Parimala Ambekar told ANI on Wednesday.

The university had on Tuesday revoked the permission for the event merely hours before it was scheduled to take place.

Following the development, the police also reportedly imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area. (ANI)

