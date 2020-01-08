Kanimozhi meets JNU students, slams VC for not reaching out

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) DMK leader Kanimozhi, on Wednesday, visited JNU campus and criticised vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar for not meeting students who were attacked by masked mob on January 5.

"The VC has not come to meet any of the students nor has he tried to reach out to any students who are protesting. He doesn't have time to meet students who are injured. In fact, FIR has been filed against a student who is injured in the attack," Kanimozhi said.

Talking to the media here, she alleged that the rooms of students of ABVP remained intact while students who had different opinion were attacked and their rooms were vandalised. "It is really shocking to see how rooms of ABVP students have not even been touched but students who have different point of view, their rooms have been targeted, their windows are broken and their rooms have been vandalised," she said.

She also said, "I met many students and professors who were attacked with iron rods. It is not something that happens in a day. The students are saying that these attacks are going on for last 70 days. Students are subjected to violence here for protesting. They said this attack was planned for a few days and there are some professors of the university who are also involved. I did not meet anyone from ABVP because I think I should meet those students who have been hurt and injured." ----IANS sfm/miz/skp/