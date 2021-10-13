Kanimozhi meets Odisha CM, hands over Stalin's letter on NEET

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence here.

During the meeting, Kanimozhi, DMK's deputy leader in the Parliament, handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Patnaik, explaining the problems being faced by the students from rural areas and poor households in clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS courses, and the need to make the exam inclusive.