Kanimozhi Somu, Rajesh Kumar are DMK candidates for RS bypolls

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) The ruling DMK has announced Dr Kanimozhi Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar as the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 4.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin announced the candidature of the two. The Rajya Sabha seats have fallen vacant in Tamil Nadu after sitting AIADMK members, R. Vaithilingam and K.P. Munuswamy resigned their seats on getting elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2021 polls.