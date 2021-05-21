Kanimozhi urges Centre to increase medicines for treating black fungus

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) DMK MP Kanimozhi has urged Centre to increase the supplies of drugs needed to treat mucormycosis or black fungus.

Kanimozhi has also written to Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and D.V. Sadananda Gowda saying that the drugs to treat mucormycosis, Amphotericin B or Liposomal Amphotericin B are under shortage in Tamil Nadu and there are possibilities of more such cases in the coming days.